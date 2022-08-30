Flood waters in Mississippi cover roads and fields

A view shows a flooded area next to a road near Pearl River following water discharges from Barnett Reservoir over the weekend, in Ridgeland, Mississippi, U.S. in this screen grab taken from a video August 29, 2022. REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

Mississippi's National Guard was activated on Tuesday to help hand out water to tens of thousands of Jackson residents after a long-neglected treatment plant broke down, leaving most of the state capital without safe running water, possibly for days.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency for Jackson and surrounding communities, warning the area's 180,000 residents to avoid drinking tap water. He also called up the state National Guard to assist in efforts to bring relief to the city, which was battered by record rainfall and flooding over the weekend.