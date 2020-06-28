Mississippi legislators are expected to debate the future of the state's flag Sunday after taking the first steps Saturday to replace its current Confederate-themed design.
After widespread protests against racial injustice focused renewed attention on symbols of the Confederacy, state officials faced increasing pressure over the flag, with businesses, university and faith leaders calling for it to be replaced.
Adopted in 1894, nearly 30 years after the conclusion of the Civil War, the flag features the Confederate battle emblem -- 13 white stars atop a blue X with a red background -- in its upper-left corner.
On Saturday, following days of tension in the state legislature, Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, signaled for the first time that he would sign a bill to create a new flag. That afternoon, the House of Representatives, followed by the Senate, swiftly passed measures allowing a vote on the flag. Applause filled both chambers after the votes were announced.
Saturday's vote was procedural: Because the legislative session was nearing its end, lawmakers had to approve a bill suspending a deadline to introduce legislation on the flag. The current proposal calls for the immediate removal of the state flag and the creation of a committee to approve a new design. The proposed design would go before voters in November for approval.
There are two requirements for a new flag. It must features the words "In God We Trust" and it cannot include the Confederate battle flag.