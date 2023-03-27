Tornadoes hit communities across central Mississippi

A car is seen wrapped in an electrical cable after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, U.S. March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

 CHENEY ORR

Officials in Rolling Fork on Monday mobilized volunteers, organized logistics and opened a mobile hospital in the impoverished small town in western Mississippi clobbered by a ferocious tornado three days ago.

Some 26 people were killed in the powerful twister that ripped through the area and town of 1,900 on Friday night, destroying many of the community's 400 homes, snapping tree trunks like twigs and tossing cars aside like toys.