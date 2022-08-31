Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely

A Walmart employee helps a woman to carry bottles of water to her car as the city of Jackson is to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely after pumps at the water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people, in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S., August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

 CARLOS BARRIA

JACKSON, Miss. -- Frustrated residents in Mississippi's state capital faced a second day without drinking water and the prospect of long lines for bottled water handouts after a neglected treatment plant failed this week.

Many businesses were shuttered again in the city of Jackson, while local schools and Jackson State University, a historically Black college, resumed classes online. Store shelves once packed with bottled water stood empty as residents waited for cases of water to be distributed later in the day.