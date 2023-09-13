FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2023. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash/File Photo

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney will not seek reelection in 2024, capping a roller-coaster ride through Republican politics from the height of his party's 2012 presidential nomination to the depths of tribal warfare in the age of Donald Trump.

Casting aside the hopes and appeals of colleagues including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, the 76-year-old Utah Republican said he would retire as a one-term senator when his term ends in early 2025, rather than seek another six years among a dwindling number of Republican moderates in Congress.