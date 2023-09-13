ai-forum

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) hosts a Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum and others in the Kennedy Caucus Room on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

WASHINGTON -- American technology leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a closed-door forum that focused on regulating artificial intelligence.

Lawmakers are grappling with how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.