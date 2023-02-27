NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission depart for the launch pad

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission, which includes NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, astronaut Stephen Bowen and the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Al-Neyadi, depart for the launch pad before launch to the International Space Station from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

 STEVE NESIUS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA and SpaceX early on Monday postponed the launch of a capsule containing two U.S. astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates crewmate minutes before scheduled lift-off from Florida on a flight to the International Space Station.

The U.S. space agency and SpaceX, the private rocket company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, cited a technical glitch concerning the ignition fluid used to start the spacecraft's engines.