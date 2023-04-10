Protesters gather at the Tennessee statehouse after expulsion of Democrat representatives

Rep. Justin Jones, center, leaves the Historic Metro Courthouse Monday after being reinstated by the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County, 36-0, after the Republican majority Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel two Democratic members, representatives Justin Pearson and Jones, for their roles in a gun control demonstration on the statehouse floor.

 reuters/CHENEY ORR

A Nashville-area county council on Monday voted to name expelled state Rep. Justin Jones as the interim lawmaker to fill his vacated seat, reversing Republican lawmakers who ousted Jones and another young, Black legislator last week for staging a gun control protest on the House floor.

The dispute in the Tennessee House of Representatives has captured national attention, pitting Democrats seeking to advance gun control and racial equality against Republicans who have wielded their supermajority in the statehouse as they see fit.