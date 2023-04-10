FILE PHOTO: Protesters gather, as Tennessee Republicans likely to expel two Democratic lawmakers from statehouse, in Nashville

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones, and Rep. Gloria Johnson leave the Tennessee State Capitol after a vote at the Tennessee House of Representatives to expel two Democratic members for their roles in a gun control demonstration at the statehouse last week, in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., April 6, 2023. 

 CHENEY ORR/REUTERS

NASHVILLE - Tajuana Nation, the owner of a hair salon catering to Black customers, has always felt that something here is holding her and other minorities back.

She knows that life for them often seems better in Tennessee's bustling and diverse capital city, compared to other places across the mid and Deep South. Immigrants from Africa and the Middle East are flocking here in droves, lured by relatively affordable housing, good jobs and supportive neighbors in this liberal oasis in a deeply conservative state. The plaza where her shop is located includes an Ethiopian cafe and "Asian fusion" and "West Coast Mexican" restaurants, adding to the sense of belonging.