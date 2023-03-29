The deadly shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville has U.S. educators grappling once again with how to bolster their defenses against such a threat, particularly at smaller independent schools often viewed as havens of safety.

Security experts said the Covenant School apparently had good safety protocols. Yet on Monday, a 28-year-old former student entered the stately stone school building by shooting the glass out of several doors and killed three 9-year-old students and three adults before police ended the attack.