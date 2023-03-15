FILE PHOTO: Opening ceremony of the "Wings of Los Angeles", a bronze sculpture presented by Mexico's government, in Los Angeles

Then-Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stands near a Los Angeles flag during the opening ceremony of the “Wings of Los Angeles”, a bronze sculpture presented by Mexico's government at Griffith Park, in Los Angeles on June 6, 2022. 

 DANIEL BECERRIL/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India on Wednesday, ending a nearly two-year nomination fight over allegations the former Los Angeles mayor mishandled workplace harassment complaints.

Senators backed Garcetti by 52-42, as seven Republicans joined the majority of Democrats in supporting Garcetti and three Democrats joined most Republicans in voting no.