Britain gets new Prime Minister

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

 HENRY NICHOLLS

LONDON -- Rishi Sunak became Britain's third prime minister in two months Tuesday and pledged to lead the country out of a profound economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics.

Sunak quickly reappointed Jeremy Hunt as his finance minister in a move designed to calm markets that had balked at his predecessor's debt-fueled economic plans.