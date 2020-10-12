New Hampshire joined a $1.6 billion settlement agreement Monday with opioid maker Mallinckrodt that included attorneys general from 50 states and territories, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced Tuesday.
Last year, New Hampshire filed a 68-page complaint in Merrimack County Superior Court against Mallinckrodt alleging the company violated the state’s consumer protection laws by “failing to disclose known and serious risks of addiction from its opioids, misrepresenting the abuse-deterrence qualities of its opioids and failing to report suspicious orders of its opioids.”
In the lawsuit, the state alleged that between 2006 and 2014 Mallinckrodt accounted for 21.81% of all opioid transactions in New Hampshire, the highest amount of any opioid manufacturer during that period.
"As New Hampshire continues to battle the opioid epidemic, we are taking strong action to hold bad actors accountable and demand the necessary financial relief that will help our State prevail in this crisis,” Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Today’s announcement of a major settlement with Mallinckrodt is another important step toward ending the irresponsible business practices that have devastated countless lives. I thank the Department of Justice for their work on this case.”
Mallinckrodt, the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, saddled with lawsuits alleging it helped fuel the opioid epidemic.
Adding to its woes, the company in March also lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.
Mallinckrodt said on Monday it had agreed to pay the $1.6 billion over several years to settle opioid-related litigation. About $450 million would be paid as part of its settlement once the company emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The company would then pay $200 million in the first and second year after its emergence from the bankruptcy, and $150 million subsequently through the seventh year.
Mallinckrodt had agreed to pay $260 million over seven years to resolve disputes related to its multiple-sclerosis drug H.P. Acthar gel and pay out rebates to state Medicaid programs.
The company had said in February it planned to have its generic drug business file for bankruptcy as part of a tentative $1.6 billion opioid settlement to resolve claims by state attorneys general and U.S. cities and counties.
Mallinckrodt also plans to dismiss its appeal to a March ruling related to Acthar gel, whose price per-vial has risen from about $50 in 2001 to $38,892 in 2019.
During the bankruptcy protection, the company said it aims to resolve opioid-related claims and reduce its debt by about $1.3 billion, while surviving on cash on hand and cash generated from operations.
The company listed both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District Of Delaware.