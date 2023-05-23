Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks about the debt ceiling at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters about the debt ceiling after the departure of White House negotiators, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON -- Representatives of President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

The two parties remain deeply divided about how to rein in the federal deficit, with Democrats arguing wealthy Americans and businesses should pay more taxes while Republicans want spending cuts.