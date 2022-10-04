WASHINGTON -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes began planning to resist the result of the 2020 presidential election days after the vote, telling followers that Donald Trump "will need us and our rifles," an FBI witness testified on Tuesday.

Rhodes and four co-defendants -- Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins -- are on trial in federal court in Washington, accused of conspiring to prevent Congress from certifying the election victory of President Joe Biden in a failed bid to keep Trump, a Republican, in power.