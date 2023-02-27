Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine, Ohio

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks as he visits the site of the derailment of a train carrying hazardous waste in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., February 23, 2023. REUTERS/Alan Freed/File Photo

 ALAN FREED

Ohio residents suing Norfolk Southern Corp. over a train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals urged a U.S. judge on Monday to block the company from destroying the wreckage without first giving them ample opportunity to inspect the crash site.

The derailment of the Norfolk Southern operated train in East Palestine on Feb. 3 forced thousands of residents to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off toxic chemicals.