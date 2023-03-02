WASHINGTON — The investigation into the Ohio train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals last month has found signs that aluminum parts on three tank cars may have caused pressure relief devices not to function properly, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Thursday.

The Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern-operated train in East Palestine, Ohio caused cars carrying vinyl chloride to spill and catch fire. Railroad crews also drained and burned off toxic chemicals. This sent a cloud of smoke over the town, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.