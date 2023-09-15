OREGON-IDAHO1

Diamond Lake Highway, looking toward eastern Oregon.  

ONTARIO, Ore. - The Snake River has formed the border of Oregon and Idaho for more than a century and a half, slicing through fields of onions, sugar beets and wheat that roll out for miles through Treasure Valley.

Here on the Oregon side, where Bob Wheatley has lived his entire life, are a collection of high-end cannabis shops, a new Planned Parenthood clinic, and gas prices a dollar higher than those just over the river.

The Snake River forms the border between Oregon and Idaho.  