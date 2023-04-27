Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury that has been investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and alleged efforts by President Donald Trump and others to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with his appearance who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Pence appeared at the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse after a U.S. appeals court Wednesday night rejected Trump’s attempt to block his former vice president from answering questions under oath about any potentially illegal acts committed by Trump. Trump has sought to overturn a lower court’s ruling, disclosed March 28, requiring Pence’s testimony, but a three-judge panel refused to postpone Pence’s appearance while Trump’s executive privilege claim goes forward.