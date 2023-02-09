FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Vice President Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington on Oct. 19, 2022. 

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien have been subpoenaed by the special counsel leading probes into classified documents found at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, according to media reports on Thursday.

Pence was issued a subpoena by special counsel Jack Smith, though the nature of the request was not immediately known, ABC News reported, citing sources.