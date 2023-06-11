Fire under overpass leads to partial I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

A general view shows the partial collapse of Interstate 95 after a fire underneath an overpass in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 11, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA -- A portion of a major U.S. highway collapsed in Philadelphia after a vehicle caught fire underneath it, city officials said on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.