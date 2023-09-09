 Skip to main content
Pizza, the 'Pineapple Belt' and America's hidden culinary divide

NYC pizza

The New York-style cheese pizza at Joe’s in the Big Apple.  
At first glance, pizza seems simple enough: Dough, sauce, melty cheese. Maybe some sausage or pepperoni. A few slices of fresh tomato. Or a thinner crust with bacon or basil. Or why not a double crust stuffed full of mozzarella and garlicky spinach?

And now we're down the rabbit hole of American pizza, which in fact turns out to be a bewilderingly diverse, complicated and contentious culinary crazy quilt. Identifying the most popular regional pizza styles, and the top-rated places for each style, wound up capturing our imagination (and spare time) for months.

Deep dish

Italian sausage deep-dish pie at My Pi Pizza in Chicago. 
Speak Cheezy Pizza

 Speak Cheezy Pizza. Photographed in Long Beach, Calif., at Speak Cheezy on August 24th, 2023.   
New Haven pizza

A sampling of pizzas including the mashed potato with caramelized onions and bacon pie, center, at Next Door in New Haven, Conn.  

