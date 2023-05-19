U.S. Postal Service

According to the U.S. Postal Service, there were 25,000 “high volume” mail thefts from mailboxes and other receptacles in the first half of fiscal 2023.  

 Katherine Frey/Washington Post

If you've missed some mail lately, before you blast the U.S. Postal Service you might want to sympathize with the agency and its letter carriers.

The latest Postal Service stats show huge increases in postal thefts. There were 305 thefts from letter carriers in the first six months of fiscal 2023. At that rate, there would be 610 thefts for the whole year and that would be a 48 percent increase over last year's total of 412.