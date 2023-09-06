FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Political activist James O'Keefe speaks at CPAC in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Political activist James O'Keefe, currently CEO of Project Veritas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, U.S., March 1, 2019.

In August 2022, James O'Keefe needed to get to Maine for a sailing trip. Rather than take a commercial flight for roughly $200, the conservative undercover-video activist directed his employees to book a $12,000 helicopter flight direct from New York to the seaside town of Southwest Harbor, using funds donated to Project Veritas, the nonprofit he founded, according to a draft of a private internal audit conducted by an independent law firm.

When bad weather forced the helicopter to make an unscheduled landing in Portland, O'Keefe booked a $1,400 black car for the three-hour drive from the helipad to the sailboat. O'Keefe justified the expenses by saying that he had a meeting near the dock, the audit stated. Two Project Veritas staffers described the person he met with to The Washington Post as a low-level donor.