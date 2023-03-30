Protests after deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville

A state representative joins protesters Thursday inside the Tennessee State Capitol during a demonstration to call for an end to gun violence and support stronger gun laws after a deadly shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

 CHENEY ORR/reuters

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Protesters flooded Tennessee’s state house on Thursday to demand lawmakers stiffen gun laws following a school shooting in Nashville that left six people dead, three of them 9-year-old children.

More than a thousand people joined the protest organized by local mothers, packing the building’s rotunda and forcing highway patrol troopers to clear paths in the crowd for lawmakers to walk through.