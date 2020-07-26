SEATTLE — Protests in several major cities across the country turned violent Saturday, as weeks of civil unrest and clashes between activists and authorities boiled over, sending thousands of people teeming into public squares demanding racial justice.
From Los Angeles, to Richmond, to Omaha, police and protestors clashed in another tumultuous night that saw scores arrested after demonstrators took the streets and police in some cities dispersed crowds with tear gas and pepper spray.
In Austin, a man was shot and killed in the midst of a downtown rally. In Richmond, a truck was set ablaze outside police headquarters. Outside of Denver, a Jeep sped through a phalanx of people marching down an Interstate, when a shot was fired injuring a protestor, police said.
The focal point of the protests continued to be in the Pacific Northwest, where a week of clashes between activists and federal agents in Portland, Ore. pumped new energy into a movement that began in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis over Memorial Day weekend.
Clashes in Portland
In Portland, the authorities declared a riot after protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse building. The “violent conduct of people downtown” created a “grave rise of public alarm,” the Portland police wrote on Twitter.
Early Sunday morning, federal agents and local police demanded that protesters leave the area and used teargas to try to disperse them. But the activists stood their ground, blocking intersections. Several people were arrested.
In Seattle, police declared a riot on Saturday afternoon and used nonlethal weapons in an attempt to disperse a crowd of roughly 2,000 people in the Capitol Hill neighborhood marching in the city’s largest Black Lives Matter protest in more than a month.
Nightly protests since Floyd’s killing had dwindled in recent weeks in Seattle. But they were reinvigorated in the wake of federal action in the Portland protests and after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, tweeted that President Donald Trump had sent federal law enforcement agents to the city.
“For a month, the President threatened to send federal forces to ‘clean up’ Seattle. The President has made good on his threats in Portland, and continues to exacerbate the situation on the ground, endanger communities, and jeopardize the work of local officials,” Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, said Wednesday in a statement. “The President unilaterally deploying paramilitary-type forces into American cities should concern all Americans. His blatant disregard for the constitution — and for the safety and well-being of our residents — is textbook despotism.”
Portland’s Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler, who was teargassed last week as he joined protestors, has described the agents an “occupying force.”
Use of force defended
But on Sunday, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, defended the presence of federal agents there, saying they’re protecting a courthouse targeted by protestors.
“It has not only been vandalized, but they’re trying to burn it down,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.” “We can’t have this in American cities. You’ve got people there and fencing there, but they’re throwing Molotov cocktails, and doing all kinds of rioting.”
Police in Richmond tweeted a photo of rocks and batteries they said had been thrown at them, triggering them to declare the protest outside of police headquarters an unlawful assembly.
In Aurora, Colo., just outside of Denver, protestors were also marching in response to the death last summer of Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old who died after being put in a chokehold by police. On Saturday, police said in a tweet that “while the majority of protestors were peaceful, a group decided to hijack the message & cause major damage to the courthouse and courtyard.”
The protestors marched down I-225, cutting off traffic. But a Jeep sped through the crowd, sending protestors running for safety.
“A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor” police said on Twitter. That person was in stable condition at the hospital.
On Austin’s Congress Avenue, normally a site for music venues and bars, police were monitoring a crowd of protestors Saturday night when Senior Officer Katrina Ratcliff said shots were fired, killing a man. The suspect was detained, she said, “and is cooperating with officers.”
“Someone dying while protesting is horrible,” Mayor Steve Adler of Austin said in a statement. “Our city is shaken and, like so many in our community, I’m heartbroken and stunned.”
Protesters in Omaha marched to bring attention to the killing of James Scurlock, a black man killed by a white bar owner. Police came out in force Saturday night and arrested more than 75 people who were marching downtown.
, obstructing traffic, according to local news reports.