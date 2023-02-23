Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

An image of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein introduced as evidence at Maxwell's trial.  

 U.S. Department of Justice

Frustrated by several failed attempts to pry open the records from a Palm Beach County grand jury that examined the activities of Jeffrey Epstein — and then charged him only with minor offenses — two lawmakers have filed legislation to force the documents’ release.

The two Florida legislators — both from Palm Beach County, though members of opposing political parties — have introduced a bill that would make it possible to loosen the grip of grand jury secrecy in the Epstein case without weakening state laws that protect the confidentiality of grand jury proceedings.