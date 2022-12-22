Russian President Putin attends a news conference in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. 

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine, and all armed conflicts end with diplomatic negotiations.

"Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war," Putin said. "We will strive for an end to this, and the sooner the better, of course."