Sen. Ted Cruz advocated for the creation of a congressionally appointed electoral commission ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to make a credible assessment of unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to a recording made by Abby Grossberg, a former producer at Fox News.

The Jan. 2, 2021, recording, provided to The Washington Post by Grossberg's attorney, features Cruz debriefing Grossberg and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on the creation of an electoral commission that would result from the denial of the certification of Joe Biden's victory on Jan. 6, 2021.