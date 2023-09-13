BOEBERT-THEATER

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was ejected from the musical "Beetlejuice" in Denver this week after she was accused of vaping, singing, recording the show and being disruptive during the performance.

An incident report obtained by the Colorado Sun says that two patrons were reprimanded and then escorted from the premises for "causing a disturbance" during the musical Sunday night at the city-owned Buell Theatre. The incident report, which does not name the people involved, says the patrons were "issued a warning" during intermission after three complaints were made by other patrons about their behavior.