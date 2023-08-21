FREEDOM-CAUCUS

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) speaks alongside other House Freedom Caucus members during a news conference on the debt ceiling on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 30.

 Jabin Botsford/the washington post

WASHINGTON — A feud over spending cuts between hardline and centrist Republicans in the House of Representatives raises the risk that the federal government will suffer its fourth shutdown in a decade this fall.

Members of the hardline House Freedom Caucus are pushing to cut spending to a fiscal 2022 level of $1.47 trillion, $120 billion less than President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to in their May debt ceiling compromise.