House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about Twitter's handling of 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop, in Washington

WASHINGTON -- Republicans in the House of Representatives sought to deliver on a campaign promise to their most hardline supporters Wednesday with a public hearing about a laptop computer said to belong to Democratic President Joe Biden's businessman son, Hunter.

Even before the proceedings began, the White House denounced the hearing as "a bizarre political stunt" motivated by denial of Biden's 2020 election victory over Republican former President Donald Trump. Trump continues to claim falsely that his defeat was the result of fraud.