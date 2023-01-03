Representatives gather to vote for new House Speaker on the first day of the new Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with reporters in the Will Rogers corridor just off the floor of the House of Representatives as he arrives for the vote for the new Speaker of the House on the first day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

 NATHAN HOWARD

WASHINGTON -- Republican Kevin McCarthy was in danger of losing his first vote for speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, as at least seven hardline conservatives in his own party voted against him, leaving their new majority in turmoil.

Voting continued on the House floor. But in what could prove to be a brutal fight between hardliners and the majority of House Republicans, McCarthy looked set to fall short of the 218 votes needed for the speakership. It was the first time in a century that the House had not elected a speaker on the first vote.