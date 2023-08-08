WASHINGTON -- Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has replaced his campaign manager, an aide said on Tuesday, as the Florida governor tries to reboot his flagging bid to overtake front-runner Donald Trump in the race for his party's 2024 nomination.

Generra Peck, a longtime DeSantis aide who had served as campaign chief since the governor launched his candidacy in May, will be replaced by James Uthmeier, another close adviser, said Andrew Romeo, the campaign's communications director.