Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday in a last-minute push to blunt front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum as Americans voted in the largest round of state nominating contests.
California, the most populous state, is a tantalizing prize in Super Tuesday elections in 14 states that are the first national test for candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to face President Donald Trump in November.
Biden aims to muscle aside former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and consolidate support from moderates. He has been reenergized since a blowout win in South Carolina on Saturday, and polls show him gaining in some states on Sanders, a democratic socialist.
Early exit polls by Edison Research indicated Biden’s recent momentum could be minimized, with only about two in 10 voters making up their minds in the last few days in the early-voting states of California and Texas.
But in Virginia and Massachusetts, about half of voters decided recently; one-third of voters in North Carolina decided in the last few days, the polls showed.
Voting on Tuesday took place against the backdrop of an escalating political and economic crisis over the global outbreak of coronavirus, which has infected some 90,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, mostly in China.
About three out of four Democratic primary voters in California, Texas, Virginia and North Carolina said the coronavirus was a factor in their vote on Tuesday, according to exit polls analyzed by Edison Research.
Super Tuesday voters named health care as their leading issue, and more than half support a government-run single-payer system, Sanders’ signature proposal, the exit polling showed.
While campaigning in a diner in Oakland, Calif., Biden told a voter that “hopes are high” that he would meet the 15% threshold needed to collect delegates in the liberal state. Failure to do so could cement Sanders’ lead in the race.
Vermont Sen. Sanders has vowed to make the wealthy and corporations assume a heavier tax burden and is hoping progressives, Latinos and young voters turn out to make his second bid for the Democratic nomination successful.
But fewer than two of 10 voters in the Super Tuesday states are first-time primary voters, the polls showed. Sanders has argued his grassroots political revolution would ignite a surge of new voters.
Sanders has heavily outspent Biden on ads and in building a campaign organization in the Golden State, where 415 delegates will be awarded. At least 1,991 delegates are needed to become the nominee at the party’s convention in July.
The rush of primary elections on Tuesday, in which one-third of the delegates are up for grabs, may provide some clarity in a muddled race.
Biden, who was President Barack Obama’s vice president, has emerged as a top threat since his South Carolina win on Saturday opened the floodgates on endorsements from Democratic officials worried that Sanders’ proposals to restructure the economy would doom the party’s prospects in November.
Biden is trying to build a bridge between progressive Democrats’ desire for big structural change and more moderate Democrats yearning for a candidate who will be able to win over enough independents and Republicans to oust Trump.
That effort gained fresh momentum on the eve of Tuesday’s voting as moderate presidential rivals Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota endorsed Biden after withdrawing from the race.
Leslie Cohen, a retired teacher in Sacramento, Calif., said she had planned to support Buttigieg but would now vote for Biden.
“Once he dropped out and Amy Klobuchar dropped out, my decision was made because I don’t want Bernie Sanders. I don’t think he can beat Trump,” Cohen said.