Ex-White House aide’s suit over impeachment testimony tossed
A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit brought by former White House aide Charles Kupperman seeking guidance on whether he needed to comply with a congressional subpoena in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in Washington said Kupperman’s lawsuit was “moot” because a House of Representatives committee withdrew a subpoena seeking his testimony.
Microsoft says hackers stole sensitive information
Microsoft Corp. said on Monday it has taken control of web domains which were used by a hacking group called “Thallium” to steal information.
Thallium is believed to be operating from North Korea, Microsoft said in a blog post, and the hackers targeted government employees, think tanks, university staff members and individuals working on nuclear proliferation issues, among others.
Most of the targets were based in the United States, as well as Japan and South Korea, the company said.
Thallium tricked victims through a technique known as “spear phishing”, using credible-looking emails that appear legitimate at first glance.
Court says Diet Dr Pepper does not deceive consumers
A federal appeals court on Monday said the maker of Diet Dr Pepper did not deceive consumers into thinking the soft drink promoted weight loss by including “diet” in its name, a decision that could doom a similar lawsuit over Diet Coke.
The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected California resident Shana Becerra’s claim that Dr Pepper/Seven Up, now part of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, misled consumers, including through ads featuring physically attractive models, and that its conduct violated California consumer fraud laws.
Becerra, who claimed to have struggled with obesity since childhood, relied on scientific evidence that she said linked aspartame, an artificial sweetener used in Diet Dr Pepper, to possible weight gain.
But in a 3-0 decision for the San Francisco-based court, Circuit Judge Jay Bybee said Becerra failed to show that reasonable consumers associated diet soda with health benefits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.