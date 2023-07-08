California governor to stop fighting against parole for Manson follower

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced he would give up trying to deny parole to one of Charles Manson's murderous "family" of followers, clearing the way to let Leslie Van Houten out of prison after more than 50 years. In May a California appeals court overruled Newsom and found Van Houten, 73, was entitled to parole from her life sentence. The governor could have appealed the decision to the California Supreme Court.