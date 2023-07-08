California governor to stop fighting against parole for Manson follower
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced he would give up trying to deny parole to one of Charles Manson's murderous "family" of followers, clearing the way to let Leslie Van Houten out of prison after more than 50 years. In May a California appeals court overruled Newsom and found Van Houten, 73, was entitled to parole from her life sentence. The governor could have appealed the decision to the California Supreme Court.
Key gun control measure in the crosshairs at US Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court, which last year expanded gun rights in a landmark ruling, is set to return to the issue in a major case testing whether a law that keeps firearms away from people under domestic-violence restraining orders violates the Constitution. It is one of the biggest cases that the court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has agreed to hear during its next term, which begins in October. The justices wrapped up their latest nine-month term last week with important rulings rejecting affirmative action in collegiate admissions, undermining LGBT rights and invalidating President Joe Biden's student debt relief after a year earlier overturning abortion rights.
Court reinstates Tennessee ban on care for transgender youth
A Tennessee law prohibiting doctors from providing medical care such as puberty-blockers and gender affirming surgery for transgender minors can go into effect immediately, a U.S. appeals court ruled Saturday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit said advocacy groups that had challenged Tennessee's law could not show they were likely to prevail on their claims it violated the U.S. Constitution. The panel of three judges voted 2-1 to reverse a lower court's decision that had blocked Tennessee from enforcing the law while it was being challenged.
Giuliani should be disbarred over 2020 election case, ethics panel finds
Rudy Giuliani's law license should be revoked over his work on a failed lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results on behalf of then-U.S. President Donald Trump, a District of Columbia attorney ethics committee recommended on Friday. The committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility found that Giuliani, formerly Trump's personal lawyer, a top Manhattan federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City, violated two legal ethics rules with the “frivolous” lawsuit filed in federal court in Pennsylvania.
Six dead in corporate jet crash outside Los Angeles
All six people aboard a small corporate jet died when the aircraft crashed and burned in a field near an airport outside the Los Angeles area early on Saturday, local and federal authorities said. The aircraft, a Cessna C550 business jet, was traveling from Las Vegas and crashed near French Valley Airport, about 85 miles (136.79 km) south of Los Angeles, at around 4:15 a.m. (0815 GMT), the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Homeless World Cup brings its message of hope to California
Hundreds of soccer players from around the world will step on to the pitch on Saturday to compete in the Homeless World Cup, an international competition held this year in California for people living without permanent shelter or in rehab centers. The 40-team tournament, which runs from July 8-15 at California State University, Sacramento, is the brainchild of Homeless World Cup Foundation.
San Francisco's new venture capital hotspot: The Presidio
Venture capital firm Headline used to be in one of San Francisco's most eye-catching skyscrapers: the pyramidal Transamerica building that has defined the skyline for decades. Employees enjoyed the views from the 43rd floor and the convenience of being downtown. Then came the pandemic.
Biden's junk fee crusade turns to short-term health insurance plans
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced new steps to crack down on short-term health insurance plans and surprise medical bills, stepping up his war against so-called junk fees to lower healthcare costs. This will include a proposed rule that closes loopholes companies use to offer misleading short-term insurance products, discriminate based on pre-existing conditions, offer little to no coverage and saddle consumers with thousands of dollars worth of medical expenses, Biden said.
Baltimore police arrest teen linked with deadly block party shooting
Baltimore police arrested a 17-year-old male on weapons charges on Friday in connection with a mass shooting at a neighborhood block party in the Maryland city, but they did not charge the suspect with murder and said their investigation was ongoing. The teenage suspect, whom the Baltimore Police Department did not name, is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and carrying a handgun in a vehicle.