Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announced Tuesday he'll support holding a confirmation vote on a new Supreme Court justice, dealing a crushing blow to Democrats' hopes of stalling a nominee until Inauguration Day.
Romney's decision likely clears the way for swift Senate action on President Donald Trump's nominee, with a confirmation vote coming either before or just after the Nov. 3 election to decide control of the White House and Congress next year.
"The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party's nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own," he said in a statement. "I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President's nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications."
Trump said he plans to name his choice to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday. He urged Senate Republicans to act quickly and confirm the new justice before Election Day.
A frequent Trump critic, Romney's announcement had been anticipated by both parties as an key indicator of how swiftly Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could bring up a vote on the nominee.
GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have said they oppose an election-year vote on a high court opening, but other Republicans have quickly lined up behind Trump and McConnell. That includes some of the senators facing tough reelection fights in November.
One of the most endangered Republican incumbents, Cory Gardner of Colorado, said that if a qualified nominee is put forward "I will vote to confirm."
Another closely watched Republican, West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito also announced Tuesday that the Senate should move forward on Trump's nominee.
Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News Monday night that he's confident the confirmation will go quickly.
"We've got the votes to confirm the judge - the justice - on the floor of the Senate before the election, and that's what's coming," he said.
GOP leaders likely will decide during a lunch meeting Tuesday on timing for a confirmation vote. McConnell on Monday reaffirmed his vow that a vote would be held this year. He suggested it could take place by Election Day but didn't commit to a timeline.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., accused Republicans of shifting their arguments to make an appointment with enormous stakes over issues ranging from health care to environmental rules to abortion.
He and other Democrats have cited the stance taken by numerous Republicans in 2016, when they prevent then-President Barack Obama's court nominee from even getting a hearing.
"If a Senate majority over the course of six years steals two Supreme Court seats using completely contradictory rationales, how could we expect to trust the other side again?" the New York Democrat, referring to the GOP's blocking of Obama's nominee in 2016 .
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said the American public "should have their voices heard in the election, and there should be nothing done before they vote."
He accused Republicans of engaging in an "absolutely hypocritical, treacherous rush" to fill the vacant court slot.