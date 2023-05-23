Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made his entrance into the 2024 presidential race official on Wednesday ahead of an event on Twitter with billionaire Elon Musk where he publicly announced his campaign.
DeSantis, 44, filed a document with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy. His long-expected foray changes the shape of the contest for the Republican nomination, as he likely will emerge as former President Donald Trump’s biggest rival.
The Republican nominee will face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the November 2024 general election. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter with 140 million Twitter followers, said his appearance did not constitute an endorsement but reflects his desire to make the service more of a town square.
By late afternoon, Musk was promoting the event on Twitter in a post that rapidly gained more than 2 millon views. The Twitter event took place at 6 p.m.
DeSantis on Wednesday also convened a meeting of his top donors at a Miami hotel, where they immediately launched his fundraising efforts.
DeSantis’ central argument for his candidacy likely will be that he is the only Republican who can defeat Biden, the winner over Trump in the 2020 election.
“We must reject the culture of losing that has impacted our party in recent years. The time for excuses is over,” DeSantis said at an event in Iowa earlier this month.
In the weeks leading up to his presidential bid, DeSantis has toured the country, visiting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire that will hold early nominating contests. He has boasted of his record as Florida’s governor, including his battles with the federal government over pandemic policies.
His decision to wait until now to jump in has given Trump space to batter DeSantis with a series of attacks, costing the governor standing in national polls and frustrating some allies who might have preferred DeSantis step into the ring earlier.
A pro-Trump Super PAC called MAGA Inc. has already spent more than $14 million on television ads and other media attacking DeSantis, according to disclosures to the Federal Election Commission.
DeSantis allies are also spending money to boost his candidacy. The pro-DeSantis Never Back Down Super PAC purchased $1.4 million in ads that aired between May 5 and May 19, according to AdImpact, an advertising tracking firm.
DeSantis and his advisers were determined to wait to enter the race until the Florida Legislature could hand him a series of policy victories — and lawmakers have done just that.
He signed measures that severely restricted abortions in the state, made it easier for residents to carry concealed weapons, expanded a voucher program to allow students to attend private schools and eliminated funding for diversity programs at public universities, among other things.
DeSantis remains in a pitched battle with Walt Disney Co. over the company’s criticism of laws prohibiting the teaching of gender identity concepts in public schools. The company has filed a federal lawsuit accusing DeSantis of weaponizing state government to punish its operations.
Other declared Republican candidates include Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Tim Scott, a U.S. senator from South Carolina.