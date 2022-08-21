A woman walks outside a damaged apartment building in Mariupol

A woman walks outside an apartment building damaged in the course of the Ukraine-Russia war in the southern port city of Mariupol on Sunday.

 reuters/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Artillery shells rained down on a city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear plant overnight and Russian missiles hit targets near Odesa, a Ukrainian Black Sea port and grain export hub, as the war headed for its six-month milestone on Wednesday.

Aug. 24 will also mark 31 years of Ukraine’s independence from Soviet rule and President Volodymyr Zelensky in a nightly video address called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try “something particularly ugly.”