Samuel J. “Joe” Wurzelbacher, a self-described working man who entered the annals of politics during the 2008 presidential campaign when he challenged Democratic nominee Barack Obama on his tax plan and emerged from the exchange an avatar of the middle class, cheered and sometimes jeered as “Joe the Plumber,” died Aug. 27 at his home in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. He was 49.

The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his brother, Robert Wurzelbacher.