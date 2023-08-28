Samuel J. “Joe” Wurzelbacher, a self-described working man who entered the annals of politics during the 2008 presidential campaign when he challenged Democratic nominee Barack Obama on his tax plan and emerged from the exchange an avatar of the middle class, cheered and sometimes jeered as “Joe the Plumber,” died Aug. 27 at his home in Campbellsport, Wisconsin. He was 49.
The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his brother, Robert Wurzelbacher.
Mr. Wurzelbacher, an Ohio native and veteran of the plumbing trade, lived outside Toledo in the community of Holland when he was catapulted to fame in the final weeks of the White House race that pitted Obama, a U.S. senator from Illinois, against U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the Republican nominee.
Mr. Wurzelbacher was tossing a football in his front yard with his son when Obama, in the midst of a campaign swing through Ohio, stopped to talk. With news cameras rolling Mr. Wurzelbacher told Obama that he was preparing to buy the company he worked for, which made between $250,000 and $280,000 per year.
“Your new tax plan is going to tax me more, isn’t it?” said Mr. Wurzelbacher, politely but firmly.
Obama launched into a detailed response, explaining the terms of his tax proposal as they would apply to the business Mr. Wurzelbacher described and the philosophy that undergirded them.
“My attitude is that if the economy’s good for folks from the bottom up, it’s going to be good for everybody,” Obama said. “If you’ve got a plumbing business, you’re going to be better off if you’ve got a whole bunch of customers who can afford to hire you, and right now everybody’s so pinched that business is bad for everybody.”
Almost overnight, “Joe the plumber” was a political celebrity. He appeared on the hustings with McCain and his running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, was featured in one of their campaign ads and became a fixture of television news.
“I’m completely flabbergasted with this whole thing and just hope I’m not making too much of a fool of myself and hope I can get my message out there,” Mr. Wurzelbacher said at the time. Obama ultimately prevailed.
The attention brought with it unflattering revelations, including that Mr. Wurzelbacher did not have a plumber’s license and that he owed $1,182 in back taxes in Ohio. (A state government spokeswoman told The Washington Post at the time that it was possible Mr. Wurzelbacher was unaware of the lien.)
Two years after the election, Mr. Wurzelbacher, still a sought-after figure in some conservative circles, reflected on Fox News about the effects of fame on his life.
“There’s no way I could have gone back to my life once I asked that question (of Obama), the media wouldn’t have allowed it,” he said. “It actually closed down my business for two months after that because media was following me around everywhere. And the last thing a housewife wants is for me to show up with NBC on my butt when she’s sitting in her house robe.”