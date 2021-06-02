Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is preparing a summer agenda that’s set to bring more confrontation than deals with Republicans even as President Joe Biden continues his quest to bring the GOP on board for his infrastructure plans.
Senators return to work next week expected to deliver a bipartisan victory with passage of a bill designed to bolster the U.S. competitive posture toward China.
But that barely will cover the sour note from their departure from Washington last Friday: The first use of the filibuster this year by Republicans blocked legislation to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It won’t be the last time GOP deploys the filibuster with Schumer muscling ahead with votes on issues that most sharply split the two political parties, including measures on voting rights and paycheck equality.
The rough path ahead may trigger some intra-party Democratic turmoil. The filibuster of the Jan. 6 commission renewed calls within the party to change Senate rules to get rid of the tactic, which gives the minority party power over the agenda through the 60-vote threshold to advance legislation.
“I used to be a believer in that rule, needing for more consensus, empowering the minority, but it’s reached a point now where you have tyranny of the minority where the minority is controlling the agenda,” Democratic Sen.Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said Saturday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” program.
Schumer last week hinted that more pressure will be applied on two Democratic moderates, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, to drop their opposition to limiting the filibuster’s reach. Both also have expressed reluctance to bypassing the GOP to get some major portions of Biden’s agenda through the Senate using a legislative shortcut called budget reconciliation.
“I think the events of the last few days probably made every member of our caucus realize that a lot of our Republican colleagues are not willing to work with us on a whole lot of issues, even on issues where we try to be bipartisan,” Schumer said.
The New York Democrat outlined an agenda for June beginning with a vote to take up the Democrat-backed Paycheck Fairness Act, which requires employers to prove that pay disparities between men and women are job-related. It is broadly opposed by Republicans.
Other items on the Democrats’ list could include legislation requiring background checks for private gun sales, LGBTQ equality legislation and then a vote on a Democrat-drafted bill to overhaul voting rights, which all Republicans and Manchin oppose.
Schumer also promises a July debate on Biden’s infrastructure and economic proposals, though the White House and Republicans remain far apart in their talks.
So far, the only infrastructure measure with broad support in the chamber is a $303.5 billion highway bill approved unanimously this month by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, though some Biden ideas, like subsidies to expand broadband access, have broad bipartisan backing.