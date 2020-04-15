Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed Joe Biden on Wednesday, the latest in a string of high-profile Democratic Party leaders to publicly back the party's presumptive presidential nominee.
"In this moment of crisis, it's more important than ever that the next president restores Americans' faith in good, effective government - and I've seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild," Warren said in a tweet.
Until this morning, Warren, 70, was the highest-profile former competitor to remain on the sidelines. Her backing comes after former president Barack Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., threw their support to Biden, 77, earlier this week.
In endorsing Biden, Warren focused on the former vice president's character and competence rather than his policies.
"Empathy matters," Warren said in a video released Wednesday.
She and Biden had a long history of clashing ideologically -- starting in the 1990s when the two were on the opposite sides of a massive fight centered on overhauling the country's bankruptcy rules. But their relationship thawed -- and Biden hinted that she should consider being his running mate in 2015, when he was mulling a presidential bid. Ultimately, he did not run.
After Warren left the presidential race last month, Biden adopted her plans to loosen rules for consumers facing financial ruin, a reversal that nodded to their decades-old fight.
"Among all the other candidates I competed with in the Democratic primary, there's no one who I've agreed with 100% of the time over the years," Warren said in her video. "But one thing I appreciate about Joe Biden is that he will always tell you where he stands."
Warren's presidential campaign focused on pushing what she called "big, structural change" -- liberal ideas that electrified the party's activists, but didn't translate into votes. She never finished better than third place in any contest -- including a primary in her home state of Massachusetts.
But Warren won praise from party leaders for departing the race quickly after major losses on Super Tuesday and for sitting on the sidelines despite massive pressure from the party's left to back Sanders, an ideological ally who remained in the race until last week.
Since her departure, Warren has turned her policy focus toward addressing the twin health and economic crises the country faces due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Her ideas about boosting Social Security payments by $200 and forgiving student loan debt have been adopted by her party's congressional leaders and by Biden.
She also played a key, behind-the-scenes role in pushing for some increased oversight for the roughly $500 billion pool of federal funds intended to help businesses and local governments recover from financial devastation from the closure of large sections of the economy to help limit the virus's spread.
One of Warren's top aides has been appointed to help oversee a watchdog panel on how those funds are spent - a sign widely seen as affirmation of her clout in the Senate.
Warren has spoken to Biden several times since she left the race, according to a person familiar with her schedule. Her robust response to the virus has led some allies to believe that she has improved her chances of being selected to be Biden's vice president - particularly if he determines that choosing a running mate with a track record of competence in governing is the key factor.
Biden has said he will pick a woman to be his running mate. Other leaders in the party, and some close to Biden, are pushing for him to select either a nonwhite running mate or a woman who could help him bridge a gap to a younger generation.