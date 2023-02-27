Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, remains hospitalized nearly two weeks after he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression, his office said Monday.

"We don't have a lot to update folks with since there's no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery," Fetterman spokesman Joe Calvello said in a statement. "He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news."