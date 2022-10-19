WASHINGTON -- Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania released a doctor's letter on Wednesday that said he was recovering well from a stroke and has no work restrictions.

Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who faces Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November's election, has gradually returned to the campaign trail in recent months after suffering a stroke in May that he said nearly killed him. "Overall, the Lt. Governor is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve," Dr. Clifford Chen wrote in a letter released by Fetterman's campaign.