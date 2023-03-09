FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Republicans hold weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to his Republican colleagues during the weekly Republican press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday. McConnell fell Wednesday night in a Washington, D.C., hotel.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, one of the most influential figures in Washington, has been hospitalized after tripping and falling at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.

McConnell, who is 81 and was first elected to the Senate in 1984, “tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment,” his spokesperson said in a statement early on Thursday, giving no further details.