WASHINGTON -- A group of 43 Republicans in the Senate said they oppose voting on a bill that only raises the debt ceiling without tackling other priorities, in a letter to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, showing they could block such a plan by Democrats.

Citing an economy "in free fall," the Republicans, led by Sen. Mike Lee and including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said "substantive spending and budget reforms" need to be "a starting point" for negotiations.