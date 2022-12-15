WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The Senate was expected to hold an initial procedural vote Thursday night on a weeklong stopgap funding bill to avoid a partial government shutdown ahead of a midnight Friday deadline, a Senate Democratic aide said.

The bill, known as a continuing resolution, or CR, is intended to give lawmakers more time to pass a sweeping, expected $1.7 trillion measure to keep federal agencies operating through the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2023.