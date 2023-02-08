FILE PHOTO: Starbucks U.S. workers at 100 stores hold one-day walkout

Starbucks workers attend a rally as they go on a one-day strike outside a store in Buffalo, New York, on Nov. 17, 2022. 

 LINDSAY DEDARIO/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs a committee on labor issues and 10 other members of the committee, have asked Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz to testify at a March 9 hearing.

The letter released on Wednesday from Sanders, an independent, and 10 Democratic members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions, said the hearing will focus on Starbucks’ compliance with federal labor law.