Winter storm hits Buffalo, New York

A man clears snow from his roof following a winter storm that hit the Buffalo region in Amherst, New York, on Christmas Day.

 reuters/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A deadly blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists in their cars, knocking out electricity to thousands of homes and raising the death toll from a severe storm system that has chilled the United States for days.

At least 30 people have died in weather-related incidents, according to an NBC News tally, since a deep freeze extended its grip over most of the nation coupled with snow, ice and howling winds from a storm that roared out of the Great Lakes region last week.